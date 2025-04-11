LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $59,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $37.68 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

