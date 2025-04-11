Eley Financial Management Inc Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eley Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,904,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,444,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 134,889 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

