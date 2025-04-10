Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 251,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 235,498 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,540,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

