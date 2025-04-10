iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Position Lowered by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,527 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 1.85% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 240,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

