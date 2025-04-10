Laurence Marton Purchases 12,050 Shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) Director Laurence Marton acquired 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,831.40. The trade was a 35.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RenovoRx Price Performance
Shares of RNXT stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
