FIL Ltd Acquires 83,491 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,491 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.53% of Curtiss-Wright worth $70,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $322.97 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $246.43 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.37 and a 200 day moving average of $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

