Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 9.59% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.