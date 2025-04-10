Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after acquiring an additional 244,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after purchasing an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 247,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of IMO opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

