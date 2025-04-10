Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.73. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,563,694 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 138,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $432,709.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,959,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,080. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

