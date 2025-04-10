Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,038,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 397,112 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $61.80.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
