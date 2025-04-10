Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,038,372 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 397,112 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $61.80.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

