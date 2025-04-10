Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $43.12. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 469,324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

