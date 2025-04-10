FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

VGT opened at $516.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

