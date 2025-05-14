Saleel Awsare Purchases 15,011 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,673.21. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,305.01. This trade represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Saleel Awsare acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,950.00.

Lantronix stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.49. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lantronix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

