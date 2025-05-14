Q2 EPS Forecast for Entrada Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, May 11th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.10) EPS.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.04.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.