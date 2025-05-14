Noble Financial Predicts Ocugen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 532.51% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday.

Ocugen Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

