What is Wedbush’s Forecast for CDP Q2 Earnings?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,795,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,425,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,911,000 after buying an additional 741,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after buying an additional 590,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,099,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,916,000 after buying an additional 335,775 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.60%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

