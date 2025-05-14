Q2 EPS Estimates for E.W. Scripps Boosted by Noble Financial

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SSP stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.