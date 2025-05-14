North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 69,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

