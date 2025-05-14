PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. PLDT has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 45.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 254,110 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at $5,891,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading

