Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

