Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,983,669 shares of company stock valued at $266,947,699. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

