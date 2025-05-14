Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

