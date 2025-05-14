Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 104,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 265,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

