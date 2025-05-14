EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,705 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UMB Financial by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

