Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 9.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.