HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook for TOMZ Q3 Earnings

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 31.29%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

