Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.79 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $273.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

