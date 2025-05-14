Q2 EPS Estimates for Forge Global Decreased by William Blair

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forge Global in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

FRGE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Forge Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Forge Global Stock Up 14.1%

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $218.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.05. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million.

Forge Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forge Global news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 10,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $159,105.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,725. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

