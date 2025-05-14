Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Dana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth about $9,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

