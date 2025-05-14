EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.