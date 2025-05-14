B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of Eventbrite Q2 Earnings

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued on Sunday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

EB stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.02. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

