Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

