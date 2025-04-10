Analyzing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Enphase Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $20.11 million 4.18 -$260,000.00 ($0.26) -20.46 Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 5.39 $102.66 million $0.74 73.15

Profitability

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares QuickLogic and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -6.83% -7.30% -3.04% Enphase Energy 7.72% 15.62% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Enphase Energy 4 15 14 0 2.30

QuickLogic presently has a consensus price target of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 116.79%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $89.79, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats QuickLogic on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.