Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Xunlei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.