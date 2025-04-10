Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNET opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
