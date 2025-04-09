Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 31433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer bought 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

