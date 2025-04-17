Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 63.2% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 63.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 777,935,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 967% from the average session volume of 72,880,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Up 63.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.