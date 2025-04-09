Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 16281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.