GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,560,000 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the March 15th total of 28,260,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.81. 7,343,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,347,810. GameStop has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter worth $285,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 138,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GameStop by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GameStop by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

