WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.19. 20,513 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.05% of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.