Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.62 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.70.

Christian Dior Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

Featured Stories

