Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DURYY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.