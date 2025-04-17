Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DURYY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company’s Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

