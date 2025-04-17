Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 32894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.9943 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

