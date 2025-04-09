Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

