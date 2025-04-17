SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Approximately 8,049,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,540,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

SolGold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £268.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.