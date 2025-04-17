AptarGroup, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE:ATR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 390,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

