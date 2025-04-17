Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.22) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.14). 894,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.55).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.45).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

