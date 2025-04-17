Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 805,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. 447,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $53.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
