Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Update

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KMRPF stock remained flat at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.