Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Short Interest Update

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMRPF stock remained flat at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

