Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Baker Hughes stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRADEWINDS” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. 5,548,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,293. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

