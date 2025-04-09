World Investment Advisors Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $623,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $135.67 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

